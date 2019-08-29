West Plains police updating after hours contacts for local businesses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KY3) - In West Plains, the police want businesses to help them out in case of an after-hours emergency. It’s a connection that will prove beneficial for both.
Shanna Head, co-owner of Country at Heart, with three stores in downtown West Plains, went to the West Plains Police Department Tuesday afternoon to help both her business and police.
"Just updating this information is so vitally important to all the business owners. I encourage everyone to do it," Head exclaimed.
Officers are asking for at least two emergency contacts to go with the business' name and address.
"It's been a few years since we've done it,” Officer John Murrell explained to KY3. “We're wanting to get updated contact information from the businesses here in town, specifically for after-hours contact. That way, in case we have an issue where there is a burglary alarm, an open door or something like that and we need to get a hold of somebody for the business, we'll have that contact information."
With the addition of the new substation on the campus of MSU-West Plains, if something were to happen in downtown or on this side of town and an officer is stationed at the substation, police can respond much quicker.
"The police will know exactly who to contact in my absence or in my partner's absence or to get a hold of our husbands or whether to get a hold of our family members or whatever," Head added.
Specific information will be just a few clicks away for dispatch.
"The way we are updating it now, it's all going to be electronic," Officer Murrell said.
At the close of the business day, Head appreciates the extra step in protection.
"We have really good lighting downtown and the police make several rounds down through here," Head noted.
If you would like to fill out a premise detail record, you can do so at the police station anytime, Monday through Friday from 8 to 4.
Copyright 2019 KY3. All rights reserved.