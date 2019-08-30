Arkansas State soccer records their first win over a Power 5 opponent in 8 years

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Despite only taking five shots on the night, the Arkansas State women’s soccer team defeated Big 12 opponent Kansas State 2-1, Thursday evening at Buser Family Park.
Following the win, the Red Wolves improved to 1-1 on the year, while Kansas State fell to 0-2-1.
Naperville, Ill., native, Haley Furio found the back of the net in the 28th minute, her first of the season, giving the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead over the Wildcats. The goal was setup by Junior Sarah Sodoma, who threaded through various Kansas State defenders, then sent the ball off the cross bar which found Furio just inches away from net.
The Wildcats countered about 10 minutes later, in the 38th minute, off the foot of Hannah Davis as Brooklynn Entz was credited with the assists.
Megan McClure made five saves for the Red Wolves as Kansas State out shot A-State 27-5 on the night. The Scarlet and Black took four shots on goal compared to K-State’s 6 while only committed seven fouls compared to the Wildcats’ nine.
Cape Coral, Fl., native Sophia Restrepo was able to give the Red Wolves a 2-1 advantage in the 60th minute, when she found the back of the net in a wide opened fashion. The unassisted goal marked the first goal of Restrepo’s career.
Arkansas State will return to action Sunday, Sept. 1, in its home opener against Central Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the A-State Soccer Park.
For the latest on A-State Soccer follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Soccer Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer) and Instagram (AStateSoccer).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.