Arkansas State volleyball opens the season at the Bruiser Showcase

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Another offseason and preseason is in the books for the Arkansas State volleyball team, as the program is set to open the Santiago Restrepo era in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bruiser Showcase hosted by Belmont.
In the Music City, the Red Wolves will open up the tournament on Friday against Milwaukee at 9:30 a.m. CT, followed by a 4 p.m. match against North Alabama. Saturday, A-State battles the host Bruins in the final match of the weekend at 2 p.m., streamed live on ESPN+ (subscription required) with Christian Kaposy on the call.
Tournament Information
Dates: Aug. 30-31
Location: Curb Event Center (5,000) – Nashville, Tennessee
Tournament HQ: https://bit.ly/3266XE5
Schedule
Friday, Aug. 30
9:30 a.m. – Arkansas State vs. Milwaukee (LIVE STATS)
11:30 a.m. – North Alabama at Belmont
4 p.m. – Arkansas State vs. North Alabama (LIVE STATS)
6 p.m. – Milwaukee at Belmont
Saturday, Aug. 31
11 a.m. – Milwaukee vs. North Alabama
2 p.m. – Arkansas State at Belmont (LIVE STATS | WATCH LIVE ON ESPN+ [$])
Series History vs. Bruiser Showcase Teams
Record vs. Milwaukee: First meeting
Restrepo vs. Milwaukee: 1-0
Record vs. North Alabama: First meeting
Restrepo vs. North Alabama: First meeting
Record vs. Belmont: A-State leads 6-2 Last Meeting: L 1-3 (9/21/13 - Nashville, Tennessee)Streak: Belmont +2
Restrepo vs. Belmont: 1-0
Quick Hitters
- This season marks the 45th year of volleyball at Arkansas State, owning an all-time mark of 1,044-533-5 (.662) – the 20th-most victories in Division I history entering the 2019 campaign.
- Santiago Restrepo is beginning his first season at the helm of the A-State volleyball program.
- Under first-year head coaches, the Red Wolves are 135-96 overall. In season openers under first-year mentors, A-State is 3-4.
- The Red Wolves are 27-17 all-time in season openers and have won 3 of their last 4 lid-lifters.
- A-State was predicted by the league’s coaches to finish fourth in the West Division with 37 points earlier this month.
Double Vision
- Macey Putt recorded 8 double-doubles as a freshman in 2018 and enters the season on a three-match double-double streak that dates back to last season.
First Set Is Key … Second Set Also Helps
- Winning the first set has been pivotal to A-State’s success. In 2018, the team was nearly unbeatable after taking the first set, going 16-3.
- Over the past two years, the Red Wolves are 34-8 when going up 1-0 in the match.
- If you extend that trend into the second set, A-State was 14-0 when it took the first two sets in 2018 and a remarkable 27-0 over the past two years.
Defense! (Clap Clap) Defense! (Clap Clap)
- Strong defensive play has been a staple of Arkansas State’s success. In 2018, the Red Wolves were 8-2 when holding opponents to a hitting percentage of under .200.
Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.
