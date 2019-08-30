Fans get new tailgating spot at A-State football games

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves fans are excited about a tailgating spot at Centennial Bank Stadium.
The new area for tailgaters is over on the north side of the Red Wolves sidewalk in the First Community Bank Tailgate Community.
This is to help improve the game-day atmosphere and fan experience at Arkansas State University.
It's something Red Wolves fan Jeremy Mcginnis is excited to see.
“If you’re in the trees, it’s first-come-first-serve, come out it’s all free to the public,” said Mcginnis.
The area on the south side is also open for tailgating, just like in years past.
University officials want to remind fans who set up tents, need to have them broken down by 5 p.m. on the day following the games.
Another new rule this year is the clear bag policy for carry-in items within the stadium.
Also, parking alongside Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard are not allowed, just like last year.
