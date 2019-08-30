Football Friday Night (8/30/19)

The 26th season of Football Friday Night kicks off this evening. Our Game of the Week pits Marion against Blytheville. Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup at Patriot Stadium, you can check out his preview here.
FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. We’ll try to bring you highlights of 11 games.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - AUGUST 30TH, 2019
Blytheville at Marion (Game of the Week)
LR Catholic at Jonesboro
Nettleton at Gosnell
Riverview at Brookland
LR Christian at Batesville
Hoxie at Cave City
Southside at Pocahontas
McCrory at Highland
Bald Knob at Harding Academy
Cross County at Hazen
Thayer at Hayti
