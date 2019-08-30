Football Friday Night (8/30/19)

Football Friday Night (8/30/19)
By Chris Hudgison | August 30, 2019 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 4:44 PM

The 26th season of Football Friday Night kicks off this evening. Our Game of the Week pits Marion against Blytheville. Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup at Patriot Stadium, you can check out his preview here.

FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. We’ll try to bring you highlights of 11 games.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - AUGUST 30TH, 2019

Blytheville at Marion (Game of the Week)

LR Catholic at Jonesboro

Nettleton at Gosnell

Riverview at Brookland

LR Christian at Batesville

Hoxie at Cave City

Southside at Pocahontas

McCrory at Highland

Bald Knob at Harding Academy

Cross County at Hazen

Thayer at Hayti

You can follow Chris Hudgison and Matthew Schwartz on twitter for updates along with the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.