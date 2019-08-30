Gosnell alum Carlos Blackman has tying & go ahead TDs as UCA upsets Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KAIT) - A former Gosnell Pirate was key to the first FCS win over an FBS team in 2019.
Central Arkansas running back Carlos Blackman showed off his arm for an 80 yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. He then tacked on a 1 yard rushing score with 6:51 remaining to give the Bears a 35-28 win over Western Kentucky.
Highlights courtesy ESPN
UCA (1-0) trailed 14-0 after the first quarter & 28-14 in the third. They scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth to pull off the upset.
Blackman had 17 carries for 42 yards and 3 receptions for 61 yards in the victory. UCA travels to Austin Peay on September 7th.
