Gosnell schools investigating comments made by high school teacher

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation is underway at the Gosnell School District after a high school teacher allegedly made inappropriate comments to a foreign student.
A parent of a high school student reached out to Region 8 News after her daughter said the teacher made a comment to a Chinese student who recently moved to the United States and saying “You should learn English or you shouldn’t be in our country.”
The post said the student speaks a little English.
The post went on to say the comment was made in front of the whole class.
Region 8 News reached out to Gosnell School District Superintendent Bonard Mace who released the following statement:
“The Gosnell School District promotes positive conversation between all students, teachers, parents, and community,” the statement read. “The Gosnell School District is reviewing the conversation concerning a teacher and student on August 29, 2019. We are currently investigating this situation. No further comment at this time.”
