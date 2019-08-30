Gosnell schools investigating comments made by high school teacher

By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 30, 2019 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 4:56 PM

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation is underway at the Gosnell School District after a high school teacher allegedly made inappropriate comments to a foreign student.

A parent of a high school student reached out to Region 8 News after her daughter said the teacher made a comment to a Chinese student who recently moved to the United States and saying “You should learn English or you shouldn’t be in our country.”

The post said the student speaks a little English.

The post went on to say the comment was made in front of the whole class.

Region 8 News reached out to Gosnell School District Superintendent Bonard Mace who released the following statement:

“The Gosnell School District promotes positive conversation between all students, teachers, parents, and community,” the statement read. “The Gosnell School District is reviewing the conversation concerning a teacher and student on August 29, 2019. We are currently investigating this situation. No further comment at this time.”

