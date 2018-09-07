Labor Day Weekend: Hot with Isolated Showers

Labor Day Weekend is here and looks mostly dry. For Football Friday Night, skies stay partly cloudy, and a shower is possible. Most will stay dry, and lightning delays aren’t expected. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by morning. Tailgating for A-State football looks very warm. Highs go from the upper 80s to low 90s by Labor Day. Heat indices will stay between 90-100°F from Sunday through Wednesday. Isolated showers are possible, but most stay dry. Overall, the next week will be hot and humid. No direct impacts from Dorian will be felt here in Region 8.