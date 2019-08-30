LIVE on GMR8: Bracing for Hurricane Dorian, plus FFN forecast

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We begin Friday with a complex of strong storms moving our direction from southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.
Most guidance squash these storms before they reach Region 8, but we’ll still get some clouds from them.
Temperatures are in the mid 60′s area wide. Today, mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80′s.
Tonight, mainly dry and cool with lows in the mid 60′s
News Headlines
The state of Florida is bracing for Hurricane Dorian’s impact. We’ll have a live report from Daytona Beach, Florida at 6:00 a.m.
Emergency crews battled an overnight fire in Lawrence County.
College football season is here. We’ll tell you what you need to know about Arkansas State’s home opener against SMU on Saturday.
Chris Hudgison and Matthew Schwartz will break down the A-State offense, defense, special teams, and more in the Red Wolves Live Preseason Special.
