Mo. Emergency crews searching for missing 4-year-old boy

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews in Raytown, Missouri are searching for a 4-year-old boy who went missing during storms early Friday morning, Aug. 30.
According to the Raytown Fire Protection District, crews are going door-to-door searching for the boy named Joseph.
Authorities report the young boy wandered off from his home on Richards Dr. around 2:40 a.m.
The National Weather Service reports storms were pushing through Raytown, a suburb of Kansas City, when the boy wandered off from his home.
