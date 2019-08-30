Red Wolves, fans get ready for football season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students, faculty and fans showed their school spirit Thursday as the Red Wolves prepare for the first football game of the season.
In downtown Jonesboro, the first-ever Back the Pack rally happened Thursday evening.
The new event was all in-an-effort to get everyone excited for the upcoming A-State football season.
The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce has been hosting Paint The Town Red for 23 years now.
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Chamber of Commerce, Cari White, said every year they try to do something new on the Thursday before the first game of the year to get the community involved and ready for college football with the Red Wolves.
“We want everybody to be excited and buy tickets to go to the game on Saturday,” said White. “We’ve got lots of kids activities here tonight. We’ve got snocones and popcorn and anything tailgate you can think of. Plus we’ve got- if you don’t have anything to wear to the game, this is your place to come.”
A-State spirit squads were at the event, and A-State football players and coaches were there to visit with fans.
Also Thursday night, the 23rd annual Order of the Pack pep rally took place.
The pep rally not only gets everyone excited for the upcoming football season, it also welcomes new students to the pack.
A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said the annual event is a great way to introduce new students to A-State sports.
“A lot of freshmen have never been to a game before so they’ll learn some cheers, they’ll meet some of the student athletes that are here,” said Damphousse. “It’s a good time just to figure out how to be a fan at the school.”
Saturday’s game will also be the first game played at Centennial Bank Stadium with the renovations on the North End Zone finished.
After two years of work, everything will be ready to go for the first game of the season.
Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said Thursday they only have some work left on the weight room, but all of A-State’s student athletes have moved into the facility.
One big change he said to look for this weekend is the direction the team runs onto the field from.
“Decades of the Red Wolves or the Indians running from the south side of the stadium, so even when I came here and played here, I ran from the south side of the stadium,” said Mohajir. “So it’s going to be a little bit of a change, but it’ll be a welcome change because of the facility and how nice it is for our students.”
If you’re planning to go to the game this Saturday, Centennial Bank Stadium also has a new clear bag policy in place.
Associate AD for Marketing and Fan Engagement Sara Munoz says the new rule allows the stadium to be more consistent with their peers in college athletics who have similar rules in place.
“It’s really to make for a safer environment and an easier, quicker fan entrance," Munoz said.
No purses or other bags will be allowed in the stadium, only clear bags will be allowed.
To read all of the specific requirements for the clear bag policy, visit the Red Wolves website here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.