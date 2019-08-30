Sex offender with history of failing to comply with registration requirements arrested again

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A registered sex offender, who is usually seen panhandling at the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive, is in the Craighead County jail, according to online records, for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
A Jonesboro police Facebook post said Friday that Rickey Propst was convicted of indecent assault in Pennsylvania on Jan. 7, 2012.
As part of being a Level 3 sex offender, he is required to register and comply with all registration requirements.
When he moved to Arkansas in June 2016, he was notified that he must report to the appropriate law enforcement agency within three days of moving to the state and register.
On July 22, 2016, a Jonesboro police officer contacted Propst and told him he was approximately two months past due to register as a sex offender with the state of Arkansas. On July 25, he was arrested and taken to CCDC for failure to comply with registration requirements.
On Nov. 2, 2017, police tried to contact Propst at his listed address but were unsuccessful.
Police tried to contact him the next day but were unsuccessful again.
He was found on Nov. 7 and again arrested for failing to comply with registration requirements.
Then, on Aug. 29, 2019, Propst was unable to be found by Jonesboro police during a sex offender compliance check at the address he had listed.
They received information that he was staying at a local hotel. He was found at a hotel on Gee Street nearly 1,800 feet from a local school and was taken into custody.
He is being held at the CCDC for failure to comply with registration requirements, incorrect permanent physical address on ID card, and register offender living near a school or daycare.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.