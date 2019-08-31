A-State kicks off season with Game Day 5k

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday kicked off what has become a game day tradition at Arkansas State University for the past three years.
The Game Day 5k is part of the “Get in Gear Fitness Series” presented by St. Bernards Healthcare, Gearhead Outfitters and Arkansas State University.
“I have a lot of meetings and I don’t have as much time to be active," A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said."So, I thought every game day, I’m going to do a 5k. It kind of rhymes and our campus is so beautiful. I just try to encourage a healthy lifestyle, and also bringing people on campus to get excited about the game."
The event attracts Red Wolf fans young, old and even furry.
What started as a handful of people following a social media post by Chancellor Damphousse, has turned into over 200 people hitting the pavement gearing up for game day.
“The first game is always exciting. I've had so many people say I can't wait to get back and do this again,” Damphousse said. “So, there are people that have been doing this from the very beginning and for them to see how big this thing has grown is really exciting.”
This year’s Game Day 5k is highlighting the newest section of the A-State PAC Paths. The lighted walking and running path that is open to the public.
Registration is free and everyone leaves with a game day button.
If you couldn’t make it out Saturday, it is the first of many scheduled to take place this football season.
Click here to find out more about the “Get in Gear Fitness Series” and when events are happening.
