Authorities arrest 26 in sex offender registration investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation into the verification of sex offender registration in Jonesboro and Craighead County this week netted 26 arrests on various charges, Jonesboro police said Saturday.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, federal, state and local law enforcement spent the week working to verify sex offender registration compliance in Jonesboro and Craighead County in an investigation called “Operation Summer Heat.”
“Law enforcement teams received sex offender packets for each of the 139 offenders in Craighead County, ranging from Level 1 to Level 4. Officers performed ‘knock and talk’ compliance checks of individuals registered as sex offenders in their assigned region. If offenders were identified as non-compliant, the appropriate law enforcement agency investigated and charged the offender with appropriate charges,” the post noted.
According to officials, of the 139 offenders, 24 were found in Craighead County while the remaining 115 were in the Jonesboro area.
Officials said of the 24 in Craighead County, 22 were in compliance while 93 of the 115 in Jonesboro were in compliance.
According to Jonesboro police, the 26 people arrested were:
* Sammie Montgomery, 54, Jonesboro - felony bench warrant (Failure to Register).
* Scottie Joiner, no age or address - improper address on ID.
* Cherrelle Gregory, 32, Jonesboro - improper address on ID.
* Larry Hunter, 35, Jonesboro - felony bench warrant (first-degree battery).
* Charika Horsman, no age or address - two felony bench warrants (failure to appear).
* Robert Berry, 45, Jonesboro - failure to register.
* Tamar Brown, no age or address - possession of schedule I or II, possession of schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
* Gary Dye, 40, Jonesboro - felony bench warrant (Craighead County) and misdemeanor warrant (Poinsett County).
* Donald Biggs, no age or address - improper address on ID.
* Albert Cornelious, no age or address - improper address on ID.
* Lee Fry, no age or address - improper address on ID.
* Tyler Blain, 31, Jonesboro - probation violation.
* William Franklin, no age or address - improper address on ID.
* Kuanta Temple, no age or address - improper address on ID.
* Clarence Hayes, 41, Jonesboro - possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia.
* Michael Robinson, no age or address - improper address on ID.
* Kevin Provencio, no age or address - improper address on ID.
* Bruce Jones, no age or address - improper address on ID.
* Gregory Smith, 46, Jonesboro - parole violation.
* Rickey Propst, 52, Jonesboro - failure to register, improper address on ID and offender living too close to a school.
* Myron Davidson, 39, Lake City - improper address on ID.
* Orlando Stegall, 33, Jonesboro - improper address on ID, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.
* Brian Mynard, no age or address - improper address on ID.
* Ronald Brown, 66, Imboden - failure to register and improper address on ID.
* Lawrence Jenkins, 34, Jonesboro - felony bench warrant out of Dunklin Co., Mo.
* Michael Williams, 47, Jonesboro - failure to register.
In addition to Jonesboro police and Craighead County deputies, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Arkansas Department of Community Correction assisted in the investigation.
