Gr8 Job: Craighead County deputies receive 50 patrol packs from AT&T Arkansas to combat hunger

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A program to combat hunger in Craighead County received a boost Friday with 50 patrol packs given to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department.
According to a post on the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the department received the patrol packs from an AT&T Arkansas called “Believe Arkansas.”
“A patrol pack consists of food items that could be given to any family, single parent, kid or elderly person we may come in contact with throughout our day to day operations,” the post noted.
Deputies also thanked AT&T Arkansas for their help with the program and providing the service to the community.
