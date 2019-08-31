Law enforcement agencies celebrate graduation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department graduated 12 new officers throughout the region Friday.
Four different departments celebrated the newly sworn-in officers.
The officers went through 16 weeks of training.
They focused on medical procedures, defensive tactics, as well as firearms training.
Class leader Corey Obregon said the academy was all about teamwork.
"We have to continue our training and continue to learn and continue to get better and help make the community get better," said Obregon.
In all, officers graduated throughout Region 8 include the Jonesboro Police Department, Paragould Police Department, Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, and the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
