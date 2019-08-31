Local communities help couple after home destroyed by fire

BUCKEYE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Buckeye couple are saying thank you after getting help from several communities when their home was destroyed in a fire two weeks ago.
Sonya and Steve May were in town when the fire started, but it destroyed everything in the home.
“Our family was there, our friends, our neighbors, they all stood with us and cried with us, while we watched our house burn, ” said Sonya.
Sonya and Steve were running errands in town when their neighbors called them about the fire.
Leachville Fire Chief Drake Brown said they got to the fire within seven minutes, but it was too late.
“It was on a Thursday night about 7:00, we got a call of a house fire in Buckeye that was fully involved,” said Brown.
The home Sonya and Steve had lived in for over a decade was destroyed, along with everything in it.
The couple lost all of their clothes, furniture, family photos, and even family heirlooms passed down from her mother and father.
“When you lose everything, you’ve got except the clothes on your back, you just don’t know,” said Sonya.
Sonya and Steve didn’t have to do it alone, though. The surrounding communities immediately reached out to help.
“People from Manila, people from Leachville, people from Monette,” said Sonya. “The blessings just started pouring in.”
Within two days, they had a rental home, and it didn’t stop there.
Churches and community members donated food, clothes, and furniture - everything the May’s would need to rebuild their home.
“It’s just been overwhelming, just the response that we got in this little, rural community," Sonya said.
Chief Brown said it’s not uncommon for these small towns to go above and beyond for those in need.
“It’s great, we always have a good response from the community and the people in the community,” said Brown.
Sonya said the response from their surrounding communities has helped them find some hope in this tragedy.
“I just want to thank everybody for the new beginning that they’ve given me and my husband because we just never expected it,” said Sonya.
Sonya said they hope to rebuild in the same neighborhood as their old home.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.