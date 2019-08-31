New secondary area technical center slated for BRTC Paragould campus

“The secondary technical centers will build upon the current Technical Opportunities and Pathways for Secondary Students (TOPSS) program whose pilot with the Arkansas Career Education will transition in June,” college officials said. “While in high school, students will be able to earn a college certificate in a variety of educational pathways such as allied health (CNA and phlebotomy), welding, industrial electricity and machine tool. Students will be able to graduate from high school with a college certificate and skill, ready to be employed.”