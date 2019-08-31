New secondary area technical center slated for BRTC Paragould campus

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to create a satellite secondary area technical center on the BRTC campus in Paragould was approved Thursday by the college’s board of trustees, with officials saying it will provide a key boost for students going to the workforce.
According to a media release from the college, the board unanimously voted to establish a secondary area technical center with a satellite secondary area technical center on the Paragould campus.
“The secondary technical centers will build upon the current Technical Opportunities and Pathways for Secondary Students (TOPSS) program whose pilot with the Arkansas Career Education will transition in June,” college officials said. “While in high school, students will be able to earn a college certificate in a variety of educational pathways such as allied health (CNA and phlebotomy), welding, industrial electricity and machine tool. Students will be able to graduate from high school with a college certificate and skill, ready to be employed.”
Also, the college’s board agreed to develop a site at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould to offer on-campus RN classes at the hospital.
Officials hope to start offering classes in fall 2020.
