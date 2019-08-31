Two in custody after shots fired in Paragould

“Upon officers’ arrival, they located two males that claimed they had been fired upon by an individual located at the 920 N. 4th St. address. When officers surveyed the location, they noted a large amount of broken glass from a window at that residence. The occupants of that apartment refused to make contact with officers on scene, and would not open the door,” police said in the statement. “It was reported that in addition to the suspect, a female and small child were also inside. Once a search warrant was obtained, the Paragould Police Department SWAT team was activated and responded.”