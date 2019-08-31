Two in custody after shots fired in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were in custody Saturday after officers responded Friday evening to a shots fired call in the 900 block of North 4th Street in Paragould.
According to a post on the Paragould Police Department Facebook page, Paragould Emergency Services got a 911 call about shots being fired around 10:55 p.m. Aug. 30.
“Upon officers’ arrival, they located two males that claimed they had been fired upon by an individual located at the 920 N. 4th St. address. When officers surveyed the location, they noted a large amount of broken glass from a window at that residence. The occupants of that apartment refused to make contact with officers on scene, and would not open the door,” police said in the statement. “It was reported that in addition to the suspect, a female and small child were also inside. Once a search warrant was obtained, the Paragould Police Department SWAT team was activated and responded.”
Paragould police negotiated with the occupants several times to come outside, but were not successful, police said.
However, Paragould police got help from the Jonesboro Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team.
“A final attempt was made to contact the subjects inside the apartment and hopefully prevent a forced entry. That effort, too, did not succeed and a forced entry was made,” Paragould police said.
The two people, whose names were not released, were taken into custody and the child was placed into protective custody with the Arkansas Department of Human Services, police said.
No one was injured and the case is still under investigation.
