A-State volleyball beats Belmont to finish out weekend tournament

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (8/31/19) – Peyton Uhlenhake’s dynamic opening weekend continued on Saturday afternoon, as her career-best day vaulted the Arkansas State volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep at Belmont to conclude the Bruiser Showcase.
The junior from Overland Park, Kansas, notched a career-high 18 kills on the day, which led all players in the match. She hit .353, while adding 3 service aces and 9 digs to her credit. Additionally, Uhlenhake and Macey Putt earned All-Tournament team honors.
Set 1 – A-State 25-19 The opening set was back-and-forth, as neither team led by more than three points to open up the match. The lead changed six times, until A-State moved ahead 19-18 on a Macey Putt kill. From there, the Red Wolves only surrendered one point to take an early 1-0 lead in the match.
Uhlenhake led the way with 6 kills, while Putt added four in the set. Malgorzata Andersohn dished out 7 assists to lead the Red Wolves’ attack.
Set 2 – A-State 25-22 In the second, A-State opened with a 3-1 lead, but the Bruins surged back to lead by as much as 6 points. The Red Wolves clawed back, winning 10 of the next 14 points to tie up the frame at 19 apiece after Kendahl Davenport and Timber Terrell teamed up on a double-block. After Belmont claimed the next two points, the Scarlet and Black took full control, taking six of the next seven points to take a tight set 2.
Timber Terrell capped off the set with a kill – her fourth in the set. Uhlenhake led the Red Wolves with 5 kills, while Madison Brown added 3. Julianna Cramer also tallied 8 assists.
Set 3 – A-State 25-17 Looking to put the match away quickly, the Red Wolves surged out of the break, taking an early 6-1 advantage that the Bruins would not be able to overcome. A 4-0 run with kills by Josie Stanford, Peyton Uhlenhake and Madison Brown warranted a Bruins timeout as A-State led 11-4. Sides traded points back and forth until the Red Wolves led 21-16, which was when they claimed five of the final six points, capped off by a Timber Terrell kill.
Uhlenhake led A-State’s attack with 7 kills.
Quick Hitters
- Arkansas State broke a two-match skid against Belmont and improved to 7-2 in the series.
- A-State’s sweep against North Alabama and Belmont marked its first back-to-back sweeps since it occurred Oct. 27 (at Georgia Southern) and Oct. 30 (at Little Rock).
- Dating back to 2018, Arkansas State is 10-3 when holding opponents to an attack percentage of under .200.
- When claiming the first two sets, the Red Wolves are a perfect 29-0 dating back to 2017.
- Both of A-State’s setters notched 20 or more assists, with Julianna Cramer recording 21 and Malgorzata Andersohn adding 20.
- Hannah Cox’s 25 digs were the most by a Red Wolf since Tatum Ticknor’s 33 against South Alabama on Nov. 15, 2018.
Next Up
The Red Wolves will hit the road once again next weekend, heading south to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for the Southern Miss Volleyball Classic. There, A-State will face the host Golden Eagles (Friday, 6 p.m.), Mississippi State (Saturday, 10 a.m.) and New Orleans (Saturday, 5 p.m.) before returning home for the annual A-State Invitational (Sept. 12-14) at First National Bank Arena.
