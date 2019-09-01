Family, friends say their final goodbyes to former WMC anchor Donna Davis

"She broke a story one day in this market and it was a very important story that needed to be told. But many people either did not know about it, did not have the sources that trusted them enough to call her or just didn't believe that anyone else would do it justice. But they called your mother and the rest of us just looked up at that television and we just stared like 'how did she do this,’” said Mearl Purvis, news anchor.