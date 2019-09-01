Family, friends say their final goodbyes to former WMC anchor Donna Davis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday, family and friends said their final goodbye to former WMC Action News 5 anchor Donna Davis.
Davis died suddenly last Sunday.
She left a legacy that's difficult to just put into words.
“Aunt Donna and I co-wrote a poem for myself to compete in the Tennessee State Youth Conference Miss Congeniality 2017 pageant. The poem is entitled ‘I Am A Flower.’ I am a flower like the buds on a tree,” said Sanaii Davis, Davis’ niece.
The room, filled with friends and family, gave only a small glimpse of the impact Donna Davis had on the Mid-South.
Eight years behind the desk at WMC Action News 5 allowed the community to see the charisma she gave off.
"Donna was classy. She loved to dress in nice clothes, she always tried to look exactly right before she went into the studio. She was a professional, whether she was reading a story or working on a story. She wanted it done right. She also had a tremendous sense of humor, she could say some very funny things,” said Dave Brown, former WMC meteorologist.
Davis' memory is carried on by her husband, Rufus, and her son, Trey.
If there's one thing Davis’ media family wants Trey to know about his mother, it's how fearless she was.
"She broke a story one day in this market and it was a very important story that needed to be told. But many people either did not know about it, did not have the sources that trusted them enough to call her or just didn't believe that anyone else would do it justice. But they called your mother and the rest of us just looked up at that television and we just stared like 'how did she do this,’” said Mearl Purvis, news anchor.
And the legacy Davis made in the Mid-South will carry on through those who love her most.
"And Trey, your mom would want you to move steadily in the direction of your dreams. Step strongly forward with every move in your heart, and if you ever feel astray look deep inside yourself and close your eyes and she'll be there. You'll feel the wind blow you through wings,” said Sarah Beth Cohen-Wilcox, friend.
The cause of Davis’ death is still unknown.
