Former A-Star Mckissic waived by Seahawks; claimed by Lions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - J.D. Mckissic who once starred at Arkansas State has found a new NFL home.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the three year veteran running back was waived by the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. He then was quickly claimed by the Detroit Lions.
Mckissic who has played his whole professional career to this point with Seattle appeared in five games in 2018. He rushed for eight yards on three carries.
During the 2017 season the Phenix City, AL native appeared in 13 games, starting in one, and rushed for 187 yards on 46 carries with one rushing touchdown.
