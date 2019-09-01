Forrest City man arrested in murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Forrest City man was being held Sunday in the Lee County Jail on a first-degree murder charge after his arrest in connection with a disturbance at an entertainment lounge, according to Arkansas State Police.
Alfred D. Johnson, 49, of Forrest City was arrested Sunday after an investigation into the disturbance at J&J Lounge on Highway 1 in the Haynes community.
According to a media release from Arkansas State Police, Lee County deputies went to the scene after getting calls about gunfire. ASP said Tony O. Brown, 41, of Pine Bluff was shot and killed.
“Brown was allegedly shot and died at the scene following an altercation that had continued to escalate in the hours prior to the shooting,” ASP said in the media release. “Brown’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.”
A $500,000 bond was set for Johnson in the case, ASP said.
