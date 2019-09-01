Greene County man killed in Missouri crash

JADWIN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Greene County man died Saturday evening after a one-vehicle crash in central Missouri, according to a fatal crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Nicholas J. Easton, 40, of Paragould was traveling north in a 1992 Jeep Cherokee on Route ZZ, two miles west of Jadwin around 6:20 p.m. Aug. 31 when the crash happened.
According to the online report, the crash happened when Easton lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, authorities said.
