St. Jude to bring new developments to Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has a few new developments coming to town, including a 140-unit apartment building in the Pinch District of Downtown Memphis.
According to the Memphis Business Journal, the building will be across Third Street from Tri Delta Place and will connect to the St. Jude campus by a pedestrian bridge.
The building is said to be a housing unit for patients and their families while visiting the hospital.
There is also a two-story, 99-space parking garage in the works.
The Shelby County Board of Adjustment will decide on the plans at its next meeting on Sept. 25.
