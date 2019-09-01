Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Aug. 26th - 30th)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the nominees from August 26th to the 30th here.
Valley View (Zak Stracener 75 yd TD pass to Connor Watson)
Nominee number 1 is Valley View. Zak Stracener dropped dimes at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Kickoff Classic. He connects with Connor Watson for a 75 yard touchdown, the Blazers beat Osceola 36 - 19 Monday night at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Westside (Tyler Ray go-ahead TD)
Nominee number 2 is Westside. Tyler Ray rushed for 182 yards and 2 TDs at The Vault. One of them was a go-ahead score in the 3rd quarter, the Warriors beat GCT 18 - 15 Monday in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Kickoff Classic.
Marion (Daedrick Cail TD pass to Slade Webb)
Our final nominee is Marion. Daedrick Cail connects with Slade Webb and Slade shows off some moves for the Patriot touchdown. Webb had 3 receiving scores in the 1st half and a interception on defense, Marion beats Blytheville 44-14 in the Game of the Week.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK
Voting ends Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner Tuesday in the 10:00pm sportscast. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
