Delta Fair increasing security following shooting incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Delta Fair has seen increased security as the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigates a shooting on fairgrounds Saturday night.
Fair goers ran for safety after witnesses say someone fired several shots into the air.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured.
“I would like to stress the fact that this did happen and the response time was measured in seconds,” said Matt Synder, Delta Fair director of safety and emergency services.
Unhappy fair goers, like Liz Basher, took to Twitter saying, “We escaped a shooting at the Delta Fair. Running with the stampeded was the most terrifying moment of my life.”
Hudson Moore later posted a photo showing seven evidence markers on the ground.
“I really hate that somebody ruined their fun. I wish they would come back. I promise you that we are doing everything in our power to sit there and try to look at what went wrong,” said Synder.
The Delta Fair director of safety and emergency services says they've changed their policy and will now wand everyone at the gate rather than just random checks.
They have also ordered more wands and tried to secure the perimeter of the fair.
“I know that we've gone through all of the fencing and the gates today, to see what breaks we had, where anybody could have got through. We have actually repaired some of those,” said Synder.
Over the past five years there have been several frightening incidents at the Delta Fair.
In 2015, some fair goers got into a large fight. In 2016, seven riders on the Moonraker were hospitalized, and that same year, a gunshot sound from a Western Rodeo show caused a stampede.
Several fair goers told us they will only come to the Delta Fair during the day, and not at night, to be safe.
Snyder says the Delta Fair is working hard to change that perception.
“We changed the way we do the gates on Friday and Saturday night. We've almost quadrupled the number of security and Sheriff's Department that we've had five years ago,” said Snyder.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says some people were hurt in the stampede after the shooting.
They're asking the public to help them identify who fired the shots Saturday night.
They say any tip, no matter how small, can help. Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.