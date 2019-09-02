Labor Day picnic big tradition in Rector

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of people were in Rector Monday celebrating their annual Labor Day picnic.
The picnic is something the city has been holding for almost 100 years now.
It’s a weekend-long celebration that has everything from concerts to a parade, a carnival, and everything in between.
The picnic is when a lot of families in the area choose to have their reunions.
Rector Mayor Teresa Roofe said it’s an important tradition in the community, and one they have no plans of stopping anytime soon.
Some people even consider it as important as major holidays.
“People come home for Labor Day that do not come home for Christmas. I can’t explain Rector to you, it’s just a sense of pride that everybody has and Rector is just special,” said Roofe.
The entire event is run by volunteers, and all of the proceeds go to the Woodland Heights Cemetery.
The celebration will continue until around 10 p.m. Monday.
For a full list of events, or to plan for next year’s picnic, visit their Facebook page here.
