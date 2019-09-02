LIVE ON GMR8: Thousands evacuate as hurricane gets closer, plus impact of tarrifs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Skies are clear this Labor Day and temperatures are in the low 70′s.
It’s going to feel every bit as hot and humid as this weekend.
Skies remain mostly sunny today as highs return to the low 90′s.
Warm, humid conditions later tonight with lows around 70.
News Headlines
In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian kept pounding at the northern Bahamas early Monday, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded left wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.
We’ll have a live report from Florida at 6 A.M.
An eastern Arkansas constable is now expected to be released from the hospital after he was shot while lying in bed Saturday night.
We’ll examine the escalating trade war between the U.S. and look at how it could impact you.
Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.
