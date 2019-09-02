Minor injuries reported in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Hardy

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) -A pedestrian and baby were injured Sunday in a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Hardy.
According to a report from Hardy police, it happened as the victim was walking west on the south side of Main St. and crossing the intersection of Johnson St.
A 2017 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Johnson St. when it approached the stop sign to turn onto Main St.
The driver said they did not see the victim or the baby and struck the victim at a slow rate of speed.
According to the report, witnesses saw the victim and the baby fall onto the pavement, with the vehicle bumper coming over the top of the pedestrian’s body.
According to the report, the driver did not appear to be under the influence at the time of the crash.
Emergency personnel treated the victim and baby at the scene, with the baby reported to having minor cuts.
The pedestrian was taken to White River Medical Complex and was later released with unknown injuries.
No injuries were reported to the driver or passenger of the Sonata and minor damage was reported to the front of the vehicle.
No citations were issued.
