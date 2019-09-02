Poplar Bluff police looking for woman accused of shooting mother

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Poplar Bluff police are looking for a woman after they say she shot her mother.
According to a Poplar Bluff police Facebook post, Ashley N. Warren is accused of shooting her mother Monday morning in the 300-block of Davis Street with a .22 caliber pistol.
Her mother was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.
Warren was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and legging running from the scene.
She also has a tattoo on the left side of her neck, police said.
She is considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone knows of Warren’s whereabouts, call Poplar Bluff police at 573-785-5776.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.