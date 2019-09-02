Poplar Bluff police looking for woman accused of shooting mother

Poplar Bluff police looking for woman accused of shooting mother
Police are looking for Ashley Warren. She is accused of shooting her mother Monday morning. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Dept. via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 2, 2019 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 3:12 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Poplar Bluff police are looking for a woman after they say she shot her mother.

According to a Poplar Bluff police Facebook post, Ashley N. Warren is accused of shooting her mother Monday morning in the 300-block of Davis Street with a .22 caliber pistol.

Her mother was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Warren was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and legging running from the scene.

She also has a tattoo on the left side of her neck, police said.

She is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows of Warren’s whereabouts, call Poplar Bluff police at 573-785-5776.

Ashley N. Warren is being sought by the Poplar Bluff Police Department, after for shooting her mother with a .22...

Posted by Poplar Bluff Police Department on Monday, September 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.