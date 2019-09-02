Team Jonesboro prepares for early voting Tuesday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Team Jonesboro members took to the streets Monday, encouraging people to get out and vote Tuesday when early voting starts.
Team Jonesboro members spent Monday afternoon canvassing neighborhoods, reminding people about the polls opening Tuesday for the one-percent sales tax.
Mary Margaret Jackson has been working with Team Jonesboro for over a year now.
She said she believes the improvements that the tax increase provide would make Jonesboro a more attractive place to live.
“Jonesboro is kind of at a presuppose, we’re a growing community and if we want to continue to grow and to be competitive with other cities around us we have to off the quality of life that we see in other areas,” said Jackson.
Jackson said everyone should get out and vote, whether you’re for Team Jonesboro or not.
You can read more about Team Jonesboro’s proposed plans here.
Early voting starts Sept. 3, and the official vote is Sept. 10.
