Airports cut off travel amid Hurricane Dorian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 1,400 flights have been canceled as Hurricane Dorian continues its path to the United States.
Fort Lauderdale and Orlando airports are shutdown, causing problems for travelers everywhere, including the Mid-South.
At Memphis International Airport, a flight to Orlando was scheduled for 9:35 a.m. Tuesday but is now canceled. Another flight to Orlando for Wednesday has also been canceled.
There's no word on when Orlando International Airport will reopen.
The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is also closed until at least noon Tuesday. Palm Beach International Airport is closed, but plans to reopen at some point Tuesday.
Miami's airport remains open, with a flight out of Memphis at 6:21 a.m. still on schedule.
Experts recommend hanging on to all your travel documents and speak to an individual airline for any compensation you’re owed for disrupted or canceled flights.
Tennessee Task Force One arrived in Orlando on Friday to help with relief efforts. The storm changed the group’s path to Florida.
Memphis Fire Department Division Chief Colin Burress said the group’s original orders were to go to Miami, but they’re now staged in Orlando. They have three branches set up, with the other two in Jacksonville and Miami.
“We’re glad we’re here, if something is going to happen we want to be the team that’s here, and we’ll do a good job," Burress said.
There are 80 first responders with the team. They’ll assist in any recovery efforts the area needs, including water rescues.
