Alcohol leads to argument, then stabbing, then possible deportation

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend of consuming alcohol led two men to fight, one of them being stabbed in the arm, and another facing possible deportation.
According to a Baxter County Sheriff's Office press releases, deputies were called to a home on Promise Land for a reported stabbing.
Once on scene, deputies found the victim bleeding profusely from an artery in his arm.
Police arrested Carlos Ramirez, 36, in connection to the stabbing.
Ramirez said it was in self-defense, but told a woman at the home that he was, “going to get into trouble”.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
While running Ramirez's name, records also showed he's in the country illegally, and he'd been detained twice since 2015 for misdemeanor domestic violence and drug offenses.
A judge set his bond at $50,000 in this incident.
Ramirez has a detainer placed on him by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) as a removable foreign alien.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.