Drug seized during Labor Day search in Steele

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - Steele police arrested a man early Labor Day morning on drug charges.
Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said his department, with the assistance of the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street.
During the search, police found and seized a large quantity of marijuana, suspected ecstasy pills, and suspected drug money.
A 25-year-old Steele man was arrested and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. He was taken to the Pemiscot County jail.
A report has been filed with the Pemiscot County prosecutor for review and if a warrant is issued, the suspect’s name will be released with the charge and bond amount, Stanfield said.
