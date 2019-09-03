Exercise equipment added to popular nature trail

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Some upgrades at the Tohi Nature Trail in Cherokee Village are finally finished.
We first brought you this story last April when Mayor Russell Stokes brought up the idea of adding exercise stations along the trail.
All of the stations were paid for through donations and grants, and the city finished installing all the equipment at the end of August.
Mayor Stokes said he’s excited to see everyone enjoy the new upgrades.
“From a standpoint of individual health benefits, I though it would be a good idea,” said Stokes, “And the types of stations that I selected were designed primarily for elderly people.”
The exercise stations focus primarily on stretching and they’re something people of all ages can use.
