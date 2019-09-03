Huge turn out as Greene County fair gets underway

PARAGOULD,, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County fair kicked off Monday in Paragould.
Despite the Labor Day weekend and the heat, people all over Greene County came out in full force.
Many said the first night is one of the best nights because Monday night was armband night.
Lonnie Holloway, Greene County Constable, is in his third year of working security at the fair.
He said it’s always a good time to see people come out and have fun.
“Everything has been going smooth and that’s what we look for,” said Holloway.
Tuesday night is regular admission, prices are $6 for adults and $3 for children.
Wednesday is free admission and buddy night, which means two people ride for the price of one.
Thursday is Senior Day with activities going on in the B.C. building, plus the band TRIPP will perform.
Friday night, the rodeo will kick off and Saturday is kids day.
Saturday will also be the fair’s second armband day.
For a full list of the fair events, you can find them on their Facebook page.
