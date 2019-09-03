Mid-south home set on fire twice in same day

18-year-old Fredric Stacks says he was laying in his bed when he saw the home across the street on fire. He was concerned the fire would spread to his friends’ home next door. Stacks ran across the street and started banging on doors trying to wake up his neighbors “At the same time, my adrenaline was pumping cause I had to do what I had to do at the same time I had to get everybody safe,” said Stacks One man said he had no idea that their neighbor's home had caught fire for a second time in less than 12 hours. He says his quick-thinking young neighbor likely saved his family's life.