Peabody Hotel fountain in need of repair, what will the ducks do?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ducks at the Peabody Hotel are missing their daily swim in the fountain after reports of the fountain being out of service came about Sunday.
For the first time in 93 years the the famous Peabody Hotel fountain is out of service and in need of repair.
WMC’s Kelli Cook shared a photo of the fountain via Twitter, showing the it was missing its most dependable visitors -- the ducks.
The hotel opened in 1925, but since the 1930s the ducks have been marching to and from their rooftop palace to the lobby fountain two time a day, 365 days a year.
Although the ducks aren’t going for their daily swim, they are visiting the lobby for photo-ops.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.