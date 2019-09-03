WATCH GMR8: Hurricane Dorian now Category 3, plus early voting begins for Jonesboro sales tax

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Some areas of fog this morning with temperatures in the 70′s.
High pressure will lead to sunny, hot weather before a weak cold front slides through the region late Wednesday.
Mostly sunny skies will surge highs back into the low 90′s.
News Headlines
Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 3 hurricane. We’ll have the latest details in a live report from Florida.
Tragic news this morning out of Alabama. Police say a 14-year-old confessed to killing 5 family members.
Early voting begins today for sales tax proposals in Jonesboro and Manila.
Houston police are searching for a group of people who demanded Popeyes chicken sandwiches at gunpoint Monday night.
