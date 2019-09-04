Arkansas State practices Wednesday, Bayless looks to build on 4 TD performance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 3 days away from Red Wolves and Rebels. Arkansas State continued preparing for a trip to Sin City.
The scarlet and black had a 2 plus hour practice on the grass fields outside Centennial Bank Stadium. David Duggan continues his stint as interim head coach.
Omar Bayless looks to build off of a historic performance. He had 4 touchdown receptions in the season opener, tying a program record set back in 1959.
The pride of Laurel, Mississippi is playing for more than just pride.
“Of all the guys on our team, he might have been the closest one to Wendy Anderson,” said offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf. “They had a very special relationship. And then he had some things back home going on that he was dealing with. So for him to be able to overcome all that, and put all those emotions aside, and be able to go out there and have that kind of performance, man I could not be more proud of him.”
Omar credits his success to plenty of reps with quarterback Logan Bonner. “You know from the spring up to fall camp, we always stay after practice and get extra passes. We’re always just working. Being a receiver, I always want to make him right. Wherever the ball is at, wherever he puts it at.”
Arkansas State faces UNLV Saturday in Las Vegas. Kickoff is at 9:00pm, you can watch the game on the Stadium College Football facebook page.
