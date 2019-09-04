Arkansas TE Grayson Gunter will make a Magnolia State homecoming

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday will mark a homecoming of sorts for one Razorback.
I had the chance to cover Grayson Gunter when I was working in Mississippi. He shined at tight end for Madison Central before signing with Arkansas.
Gunter will wear the cardinal and white on Saturday against Ole Miss, a place he’s more than familiar with.
“My dad played there, my mom and dad’s alma mater. I’ve been going to games there as long as I can remember, had season tickets since my dad stopped playing there. So yeah, I’ve been to a lot of games there. Obviously your intensity and your intentionality is up because it is an SEC game. But as far as playing Ole Miss, you gotta approach it like another week.”
Arkansas faces Ole Miss Saturday at 6:30pm. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
