City council discusses alcohol at Malco theatre, Aggie Road rezoning

September 3, 2019 at 10:48 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 10:48 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The agenda for the Jonesboro City Council was light Tuesday evening.

However, the council did discuss several notable items in their meeting including alcohol at a movie theater.

They held the third reading of the ordinance that would allow a private club permit for the Malco Hollywood Cinema on Parker Road.

It required 7 votes from the council to pass, but only 6 out of 11 members voted for the permit.

That’s why Mayor Harold Perrin had the deciding vote, ultimately approving the ordinance.

They also held the first reading for a rezoning request connecting Arkansas State University to Downtown Jonesboro.

The rezoning request was proposed by Gary Harpole with Halsey Harpole Thrasher on Aggie Road.

