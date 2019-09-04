City council discusses alcohol at Malco theatre, Aggie Road rezoning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The agenda for the Jonesboro City Council was light Tuesday evening.
However, the council did discuss several notable items in their meeting including alcohol at a movie theater.
They held the third reading of the ordinance that would allow a private club permit for the Malco Hollywood Cinema on Parker Road.
It required 7 votes from the council to pass, but only 6 out of 11 members voted for the permit.
That’s why Mayor Harold Perrin had the deciding vote, ultimately approving the ordinance.
They also held the first reading for a rezoning request connecting Arkansas State University to Downtown Jonesboro.
The rezoning request was proposed by Gary Harpole with Halsey Harpole Thrasher on Aggie Road.
