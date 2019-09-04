City submits grant proposal for two new parks in Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County town wants to add two new parks to their growing community.
One park would be located at the 200-block of W. Smith St. in Brookland, with the other across the railroad tracks in the 100-block of Nelms St.
Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said the reason behind both parks is to keep the children safe from having to cross the railroad tracks to reach one of the parks.
“So instead of taking a large sum of money and just doing one park, we decided to split it and do two parks and kind have made them unique to each other,” Jones said.
The two the parks are expected to cost little over $300,000.
Mayor Jones said he has put in for a grant to hopefully cover half of the cost, but the city of Brookland would be responsible for the other half.
The grant proposal was sent in last week.
