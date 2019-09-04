Early voting underway for Jonesboro sales tax increase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting is underway for the proposed one-percent sales tax increase in Jonesboro.
Half of the tax would go toward public safety while the other half would go to quality of life projects, if the tax passes.
On Tuesday, 1,235 people voted early in the election.
“I don’t know whether I’m Team Jonesboro or whether I’m not. I’ll just say that if they use it for what they say they’ll use it for, then it would be alright,” Glenda Neff said.
Jonesboro voters can vote early at the Craighead County Election Annex on Jefferson Street.
Election day is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 10.
