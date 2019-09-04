FFN Extra Point: Rivercrest

By Chris Hudgison | September 3, 2019 at 10:02 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 10:02 PM

We can’t get to every school in Region 8 on Fridays, so there’s more storylines and highlights.

Rivercrest is the first FFN Extra Point of 2019. See how the Colts scored 9 points in the final 31 seconds of the game to knock off Lewisburg, a 6A team in Mississippi.

Thanks to Rivercrest assistant coaches Brett Hardin and Murphy Smith for sending it in.

