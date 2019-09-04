FFN Game of the Week preview: Pocahontas

FFN Game of the Week preview: Pocahontas
September 4, 2019 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:34 PM

Week 2 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a pair of 1-0 teams facing off. Pocahontas travels to Nettleton in the Game of the Week. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Raider Field.

Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup, he visited Redskins practice Tuesday afternoon.

It’s one of 12 games we’re spotlighting in Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - WEEK 2 (September 6th)

Pocahontas at Nettleton (Game of the Week)

Jonesboro at Batesville

Piggott at Westside

Brookland at Greene County Tech

Wynne at Marion

Cross County vs. Harrisburg (game played at Jonesboro HS)

Hoxie at Trumann

Cave City at Southside

Blytheville at Osceola

Paragould at Rivercrest

Corning at Rector

Pottsville at Newport

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.