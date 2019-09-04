FFN Game of the Week preview: Pocahontas

Week 2 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a pair of 1-0 teams facing off. Pocahontas travels to Nettleton in the Game of the Week. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Raider Field.
Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup, he visited Redskins practice Tuesday afternoon.
It’s one of 12 games we’re spotlighting in Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - WEEK 2 (September 6th)
Pocahontas at Nettleton (Game of the Week)
Jonesboro at Batesville
Piggott at Westside
Brookland at Greene County Tech
Wynne at Marion
Cross County vs. Harrisburg (game played at Jonesboro HS)
Hoxie at Trumann
Cave City at Southside
Blytheville at Osceola
Paragould at Rivercrest
Corning at Rector
Pottsville at Newport
