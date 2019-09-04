ON GMR8: Basketball coach responds to racial discrimination charges, plus live report on Hurricane Dorian

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Some areas of fog this morning with temperatures in the 70′s.
Mostly sunny skies will surge highs back into the low 90′s for most with afternoon heat indices approaching triple digits.
A weak cold front will slide through Region 8 this evening but we’ll only muster a few sprinkles.
Lows tonight will fall near 65F.
News Headlines
Jonesboro police are investigating a suspicious death.
Bahamians begin rescues as Dorian moves on toward US coast.
A college basketball coach in Arkansas responds to racial discrimination allegations.
A mother who’s dealt with anxiety sought help for herself after she believed her fears were trickling down to her toddler.
An Arkansas school promotes reading, good behavior with book vending machine.
Tiffany Neely and Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.