$200,000 grant given to group to help fight opioids in the state

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A grant was given to a local Region 8 nonprofit organization to help battle opioids in portions of Arkansas.
The project, Legal Aid as a Response to the Opioid Crisis in Arkansas, has been awarded $200,000 to help with prevention, treatment and recovery protocol on the issue.
It’s all involving the targeted response to the opioid crisis.
In a statement, Legal Aid’s Director, Helen Gratil, said improving lives matters the most.
“So many Arkansans affected by substance use disorders, particularly opioid use, simply do not have the ability to pay for a lawyer to help them navigate the legal barriers they face,” she said. “With this project, we join other community partners in a holistic approach to the opioid crisis troubling our state by providing legal interventions to those who need them.”
Legal Aid provides legal services to low income people across 31 counties.
