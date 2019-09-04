Grizzlies players shine at FIBA World Cup in Japan

JAPAN (WMC) - Several Memphis Grizzlies players are starring for their home countries in the FIBA World Cup in Japan.
Big Man Jonas Valanciunas is doing what he does best, being in beast in the paint for Lithuania. Valanciunas is averaging a near double-double in points and rebounds. Lithuania is one of the favorites to advance to the championship round.
Grizz Forward Yuta Watanabe is a go-to player for his native Japan. Watanabe scored 15 points and 5 rebounds Tuesday vs. the Czech Republic. But the home country is not favored to win many games. Japan is 0-2 in pool play so far.
Forward Bruno Caboclo helped Brazil beat Greece in the upset of the tournament so far, blocking an alley oop attempt to NBA MVP Giannis Antetakoumpo, and knocking a potential game-tying free throw in a 79-78 win.
The FIBA World Cup runs through Sept. 12th in Japan. NBA training camps will open at the end of the month.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.